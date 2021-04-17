CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Sikh community calls for gun reforms after FedEx shooting

In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace

Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy

Divers back in Gulf; search resumes for capsized boat’s crew

Treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families

US deports woman who lied about role in Rwandan genocide

Kauai police chief suspended without pay for mocking Asians

Riot declared in Portland protests after police kill man

EXPLAINER: How is ‘reasonableness’ key to Chauvin’s defense?

Lawyers: DOJ defense in Trump defamation suit is ‘dangerous’

