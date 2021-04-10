AP Top U.S. News at 9:03 p.m. EDT

More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles
Prosecutors defend newer charges against Ghislaine Maxwell
Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors’ emergency power
‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows
NYPD: Man menaced, made anti-Asian remark to undercover cop
Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
Women fighting fires in Florida: Colleagues’ support crucial
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.