CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » West Virginia woman cleared…

West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman was cleared on Monday of charges that she made up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall.

A Cabell County jury found Santana Renee Adams, 25, of Milton, not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency, news outlets reported.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old daughter at a mall in Barboursville in April 2019. She told authorities that the man tried to drag the girl away by her hair, but her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims.

The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.

Adams reiterated her allegations in court Friday that the man grabbed her daughter by the ponytail, which is when Adams said she pulled out a gun and told the man to let go.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Checking DoD's homework on acquisition reforms top of mind for Sen. Kaine

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up