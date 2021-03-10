LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Thomas Bach re-elected as president of International Olympic Committee until 2025.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 10, 2021, 10:04 AM
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Thomas Bach re-elected as president of International Olympic Committee until 2025.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.