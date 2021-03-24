CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Popcorn machine nixed at North Dakota Capitol after alarms

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 8:40 AM

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A popcorn machine has been removed from the North Dakota Capitol after it twice triggered fire alarms that brought firefighters to the building this week and caused legislators to evacuate.

Rep. Mary Johnson was on her third batch of popcorn Monday afternoon when the machine triggered the alarms for the second time that day. Johnson said she wasn’t aware of a policy that bans popcorn poppers, toasters and other food appliances from the building, with the exception of the Capitol Cafe.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said the popcorn helped bring together House Republicans, whose caucus has been “a little strained” due to the coronavirus pandemic and the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

“Popcorn cheers people up for a reason,” Pollert said. “And now it’s gone, and that’s the way it goes.”

Facility Management Director John Boyle says the policy was established to prevent the activation of fire alarms.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

