Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 3:24 PM

DETROIT (AP) — A man suspected in three slayings in Ohio was critically wounded during a Monday morning shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit, authorities said.

Chandra Moore is wanted in the fatal shootings in Cincinnati of his estranged wife and two men, Cincinnati police said in a news release. Moore, 55, also was accused of shooting and wounding a 51-year-old man and a 17-year-old male.

Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Moore was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. He said police went to the motel after receiving information that Moore was there.

“As he was coming out of the hotel, he observed officers deployed at the location, made his way to a parked vehicle and then he turned and opened fire at our officers,” Craig told reporters. “Multiple officers responded and struck him several times.”

Moore was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Craig said a semi-automatic handgun and two revolvers were recovered from the scene.

Andrew Wesley, 35, was found dead in Cincinnati Sunday evening. Timothy Dugar, 33, and two others were wounded. Dugar later died at a hospital.

Officers found the body of Brittany Wagoner, 28, at another location. Craig said Wagoner had been stabbed and that she and Moore were estranged.

