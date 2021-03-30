CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police probing trooper-involved shooting of Seaford woman

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 8:40 AM

SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say they are still investigating a fatal shooting that involved a state trooper and a 51-year-old Seaford woman who died.

State police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told the Delaware State News on Monday that no further details were available “at this time.”

State police had said that the woman was fatally shot Thursday after she armed herself with a handgun and threatened police and medical personnel who had responded to a call.

Police said the trooper fired his departmental-issued handgun.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said her name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

