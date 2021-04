Police probing trooper-involved shooting of Seaford woman

Delaware State Police say they are still investigating a fatal shooting that involved a state trooper and a 51-year-old Seaford woman who died.

State police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told the Delaware State News on Monday that no further details were available β€œat this time.”

State police had said that the woman was fatally shot Thursday after she armed herself with a handgun and threatened police and medical personnel who had responded to a call.

Police said the trooper fired his departmental-issued handgun.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said her name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

