ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York governor’s office says it has reported Cuomo groping allegation to police.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 11, 2021, 1:57 PM
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York governor’s office says it has reported Cuomo groping allegation to police.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.