Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women’s HOF

Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

FILE - In this May 11, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an appearance in Atlanta. Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm are among those chosen for the 2021 National Women's Hall of Fame class announced Monday, March 8, 2021. Former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, the first female commanding general at the strategic level during combat in Iraq, are also included along with several other women. The Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, soccer star Mia Hamm watches her tee shot on the ninth hole at the pro-am for the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Hamm and former first lady Michelle Obama are among a group of women chosen for the 2021 National Women's Hall of Fame class part it was announced Monday, March 8, 2021. The class also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, who was the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq. AP Photo/Chuck Burton, FILE FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi participates in an event in New York. Nooyi, along with former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm, are among a group of women named to the 2021 class for the National Women's Hall of Fame, announced Monday, March 8, 2021. Other women named include retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, who was the first female commanding general at the strategic level during combat in Iraq. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention. As in other years, this year’s ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

