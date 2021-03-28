CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Man fires gun at…

Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man who fired a gun at Everglades National Park rangers was arrested Sunday evening, the park said.

No injuries were initially reported, the park said. It tweeted at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sunday that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place. A later tweet said the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

Federal, state and local authorities responded to the park.

People should continue to avoid the area, the park said. Its entrance and State Route 9336 were closed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up