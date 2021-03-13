Excessive force lawsuit filed against police in teen arrest

Two Delaware police officers are accused in a lawsuit of using excessive force during their arrest of a teenager in 2019.

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Two Delaware police officers are accused in a lawsuit of using excessive force during their arrest of a teenager in 2019.

The News Journal reports that the lawsuit claims the New Castle County officers unnecessarily slammed 16-year-old Roger Brown to the ground, partially crushed his windpipe, put a knee on is neck and chest and punched him multiple times.

The incident occurred in February 2019 while officers were responding to a drug dealing complaint. In court documents, police said Brown had tried to flee on a dirt bike and was struck several times in an attempt to control him.

