CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Delaware panel bumps up…

Delaware panel bumps up official revenue estimates

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s revenue forecast continues to brighten but officials warn that the state’s economy remains clouded in uncertainty.

The panel that sets the official government revenue forecast increased its estimate for the current year on Monday by more than $160 million compared to its December estimate.

The general fund revenue estimate for the fiscal year starting July 1 increased by $148 million.

The increases are due largely to higher estimates for personal income taxes, corporate income taxes and corporate franchise taxes, which are paid by companies incorporated in Delaware even if they don’t do business in the state.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up