CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Delaware bill outlawing 'ghost…

Delaware bill outlawing ‘ghost guns’ clears House committee

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware proposal to outlaw homemade “ghost guns” that can’t be traced by law enforcement agents because they don’t have serial numbers has been advanced by a committee for consideration by the full House.

The Democratic-led committee voted along party lines Tuesday to release the bill after a nearly two-hour public hearing in which the vast majority of commenters spoke against it.

The measure is similar to one that failed to get a floor vote last year.

It’s supported by gun control groups and Delaware’s Democratic governor and attorney general.

Critics argue that the bill will be ignored by criminals and will simply criminalize the hobbies of law-abiding citizens.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up