Delaware bill outlawing ‘ghost guns’ clears House committee

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware proposal to outlaw homemade “ghost guns” that can’t be traced by law enforcement agents because they don’t have serial numbers has been advanced by a committee for consideration by the full House.

The Democratic-led committee voted along party lines Tuesday to release the bill after a nearly two-hour public hearing in which the vast majority of commenters spoke against it.

The measure is similar to one that failed to get a floor vote last year.

It’s supported by gun control groups and Delaware’s Democratic governor and attorney general.

Critics argue that the bill will be ignored by criminals and will simply criminalize the hobbies of law-abiding citizens.

