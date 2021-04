WASHINGTON (AP) — AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is 76% effective after updating its analysis in wake of rebuke from…

WASHINGTON (AP) — AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is 76% effective after updating its analysis in wake of rebuke from US officials.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.