CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FEB. 25 – MARCH 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

New House bill attempts to make presidential records more easily searchable

IRS procurement chief pushes ‘intelligent risk-taking’ in bot rollout

Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up