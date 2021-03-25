CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado shooting victims: Shop owner, actress, ‘spitfire’

Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice

Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history

People downwind of atomic blasts renew push for US payout

Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure

Spa witness, police reports detail carnage in Georgia

Reforms pushed in George Floyd’s native Texas as trial nears

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

OPM readying new guidance to help agencies plan for post-pandemic telework changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up