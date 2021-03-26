CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding

Small Texas border town is route to US for migrant children

Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids

EXPLAINER: What does Georgia’s new GOP election law do?

Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border

Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar

Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

California construction workers find 2 people living in cave

Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up