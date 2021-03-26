AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding Small Texas border town…

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding Small Texas border town is route to US for migrant children Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids EXPLAINER: What does Georgia’s new GOP election law do? Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase California construction workers find 2 people living in cave Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.