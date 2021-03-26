AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer
Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding
Small Texas border town is route to US for migrant children
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia’s new GOP election law do?
Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border
Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar
Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase
California construction workers find 2 people living in cave
Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.