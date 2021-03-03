AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge

Lawmakers can’t cite local examples of trans girls in sports

SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants

Coast Guard ends search for helicopter in waters off Alaska

Detectives look at SUV’s ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash

Oklahoma prosecutor urges panel to reject inmate’s claims

SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

Biden faces steep challenges to reach renewable energy goals

