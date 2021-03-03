AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Lawmakers can’t cite local examples of trans girls in sports
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Coast Guard ends search for helicopter in waters off Alaska
Detectives look at SUV’s ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash
Oklahoma prosecutor urges panel to reject inmate’s claims
SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test
Biden faces steep challenges to reach renewable energy goals
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.