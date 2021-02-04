WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall to 779,000 but layoffs remain high with economy still in grip of virus.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 4, 2021, 8:31 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall to 779,000 but layoffs remain high with economy still in grip of virus.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.