US jobless claims fall to 779,000 but layoffs remain high with economy still in grip of virus

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall to 779,000 but layoffs remain high with economy still in grip of virus.

