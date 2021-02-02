CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
U.S. Navy drops sexual assault charges against SEAL accused of raping female sailor in Iraq

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 5:07 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Navy drops sexual assault charges against SEAL accused of raping female sailor in Iraq.

