Tribune agrees to purchase by hedge fund for $630 million

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 7:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The newspaper publisher Tribune has agreed to be sold to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for cutting costs and eliminating newsroom jobs, in a deal valued at $630 billion.

Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, the Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its shares to Alden for $17.25 apiece, in cash.

Alden became Tribune Publishing’s largest shareholder in 2019; it holds a 32% stake. Alden owns one of the country’s largest newspaper chains and is known for consolidation and cuts in fixed costs, including newsroom jobs, to squeeze out profits. Its papers include the Boston Herald, the Denver Post and the San Jose Mercury News.

Tribune said the purchase price represents a premium of 45% to the closing price of Tribune’s shares on Dec. 11, the last trading day before the company received Alden’s proposal. Tribune’s board has approved the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter.

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

