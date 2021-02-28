CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Snow depth measurement from 2010 becomes Delaware record

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 1:51 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — It took over a decade for a massive East Coast winter storm to set the new snow depth record for Delaware.

The National Center for Environmental Information announced in February that the state’s record is now officially 28 inches (71 centimeters), recorded in 2010 during what was known as the “Snowmageddon” storm.

The total exceeds depth totals recorded in the state in 1979 and 2003. Snow depth determines the depth of new and old snow remaining on the ground at observation time.

It turned out the 2010 data had never been presented to a committee that examines potential records.

