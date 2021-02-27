Police: Pa. man found in pickup that crashed a week before

Police in Delaware say transportation work crews discovered a pickup truck with the body inside of a Pennsylvania man that authorities later determined had gone down an embankment more than a week earlier.

Transportation workers on Interstate 495 in Wilmington noticed damage to a guardrail along the northbound lanes on Thursday.

Officials later found the truck and the dead motorist.

Police have only identified him as a 65-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police determined he had been traveling in the area just before midnight on Feb. 17.

Police said the pickup veered off the driveway for unknown reasons.

