Mom says she came home to find 2 boys shot to death, 1 hurt

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 11:44 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with shooting and killing two of his girlfriend’s young children and critically wounding a third was being held Monday on $5 million bond.

Kevin Moore, 27, appeared in a Toledo court on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault. Court records do not list an attorney for him. A judge said Monday that he’ll be appointed a lawyer before his next hearing on Friday.

Moore is accused of shooting the three boys Friday at a Toledo apartment complex where his girlfriend lives.

The children who died from multiple gunshots were 1-year-old Gabriel Phillips and 5-year-old Ahmir Phillips, according to a coroner. A 4-year-old boy was also shot at least once and was in critical condition, family members told The Blade.

Investigators initially said they believed the shootings followed an argument earlier between the mother of the three children and Moore.

But the mother, Crystal Phillips, told the newspaper that she was running errands and when she returned her 2-year-old daughter told her something was wrong.

Phillips said she found the boys in their bedroom.

She said she had no reason to think her children could be in danger while they with Moore.

“I really have no clue what happened. We weren’t on bad terms. There was no violence, there was nothing,” she said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

