Long-term care workers remain hesitant about COVID vaccine

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 6:28 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Long-term care facilities represent the single deadliest environment for coronavirus patients in Delaware but many staff members remain hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State officials reported 695 COVID-related deaths among residents of long-term facilities as of Wednesday.

That’s roughly half the total deaths even though long-term care residents account for less than 3% of the positive cases.

The head of the state agency that oversees long-term care facilities told lawmakers Wednesday that thousands of residents and staff have received the COVID vaccine but acknowledged that there remains a reluctance among industry staff to get the vaccine.

