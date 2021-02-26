CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » Fire visible across Los…

Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in an commercial yard and parked buses early Friday.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.

Flames then spread to buses parked in a lot next door. About a dozen appeared to be on fire.

Firefighters directed streams of water onto the flames as a massive column of smoke rose straight up and then spread widely across the metropolitan area.

Units from multiple fire departments were on the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Rettig says IRS prepared to issue 3rd stimulus if Congress approves

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up