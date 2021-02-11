CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Filly dies at Golden Gate Fields, 2nd fatality in 2 weeks

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 7:38 PM

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly died at Golden Gate Fields on Thursday, the second thoroughbred to die at the Northern California racetrack in two weeks.

The filly named Munny was trained by Blaine Wright, who also trained the other horse that died Jan. 28.

Munny had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $19,198. She finished third in her last start on Feb. 4 at the track.

The California Horse Racing Board’s website listed ‘other’ as the stated activity for Munny on Thursday, meaning her death did not occur during racing or training. Besides noting the weather was cloudy, no other details were provided.

Two weeks ago, Blaine’s Staredown, a 4-year-old gelding, died during training. The CHRB noted that 1.25 inches of rain fell that day at Golden Gate.

