CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » Delaware consumers made second-highest…

Delaware consumers made second-highest rate of fraud reports

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware consumers made the second highest rate of fraud complaints in the nation per capita in 2020.

The information was included in the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network database.

That placed Delaware behind only Nevada in highest frequency of fraud complaints. Delaware residents reported losing $9.1 million to scams last year in 6,651 reports.

The median loss was $400 and the average was roughly $1,372 per report. Identity theft made up 29% of Delaware’s reports overall.

Delaware was No. 12 nationally per capita in identity thefts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

delaware

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

DHA set to takeover all military hospitals by end of 2021, even after transition halt during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up