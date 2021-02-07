Delaware consumers made second-highest rate of fraud reports

DOVER, Del. — Delaware consumers made the second highest rate of fraud complaints in the nation per capita in 2020.…

DOVER, Del. — Delaware consumers made the second highest rate of fraud complaints in the nation per capita in 2020.

The information was included in the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network database.

That placed Delaware behind only Nevada in highest frequency of fraud complaints. Delaware residents reported losing $9.1 million to scams last year in 6,651 reports.

The median loss was $400 and the average was roughly $1,372 per report. Identity theft made up 29% of Delaware’s reports overall.

Delaware was No. 12 nationally per capita in identity thefts.

