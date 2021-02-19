CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » California man charged with…

California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.

Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide “material support or resources,” including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

However, the indictment didn’t contain any details.

The group, also known as the “Organization for the Liberation of the Levant,” is a militant group that aims to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The group has conducted suicide bombings and the United States has designated it as a foreign terrorist organization.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up