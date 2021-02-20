AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet
The Latest: Texas reports 227 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths
‘I thought we were done’: Parts fall from sky in plane scare
Biden’s 1st month was about erasing the mark of ‘former guy’
Maryland police reform would repeal officer job protections
Customers, staff fired back in gun store shooting; 3 dead
Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm
Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.