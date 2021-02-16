CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead

Woman charged in Capitol melee says Proud Boys recruited her

Crippling storm hampers vaccinations as FEMA opens new sites

EXPLAINER: Topsy-turvy weather comes from polar vortex

Biden describes life at the White House: ‘A gilded cage’

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

VIRUS TODAY: President Biden extends ban on foreclosures

Latinos face barriers like fear, language in getting vaccine

Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street

‘A complete bungle’: Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold

