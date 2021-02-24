CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:48 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

States rush to catch up on delayed vaccines, expand access

FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID

2 hard-hit cities, 2 diverging fates in vaccine rollout

Prude’s family says videos show crime; Officers say no

LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Blackouts bring up ‘a four-letter word’ in Texas: regulation

Amid surge, US tries to expedite release of migrant children

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big ‘real world’ test

Bats, birds among wildlife pummeled during Southern freeze

States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up