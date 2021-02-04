AP Top U.S. News at 11:11 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US virus deaths surpass 450K; daily toll is stubbornly high J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine US rushes to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid 'Extraordinary' homelessness hearing held in LA's Skid Row Jeffrey Epstein fund abruptly halts payouts to victims Election officials say combating lies will be big challenge Immigrants in sanctuary in churches hope Biden offers relief Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections