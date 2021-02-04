CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:11 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

US virus deaths surpass 450K; daily toll is stubbornly high

J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

US rushes to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses

Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid

‘Extraordinary’ homelessness hearing held in LA’s Skid Row

Jeffrey Epstein fund abruptly halts payouts to victims

Election officials say combating lies will be big challenge

Immigrants in sanctuary in churches hope Biden offers relief

Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows

Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections

