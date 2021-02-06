CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

What of ‘Individual-1′? Feds’ Trump campaign case is ‘dead’

Defense: Officer and Andre Hill interacted before shooting

Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols

Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm

Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US

Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site

GOP Missouri lawmaker indicted on fraud refuses to resign

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment

AP-NORC poll: Most Republicans doubt Biden’s legitimacy

