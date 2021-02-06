AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST

AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader
What of ‘Individual-1′? Feds’ Trump campaign case is ‘dead’
Defense: Officer and Andre Hill interacted before shooting
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols
Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm
Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site
GOP Missouri lawmaker indicted on fraud refuses to resign
AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment
AP-NORC poll: Most Republicans doubt Biden’s legitimacy
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.