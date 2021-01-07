WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November, reflecting a surge in imports.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 7, 2021, 8:38 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November, reflecting a surge in imports.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.