INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » National News » US soldier arrested in…

US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges that he plotted to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, Biase said.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up