National News

US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 2:37 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

