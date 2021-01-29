CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Rise in Delaware COVID-19 cases after holidays appears to have peaked

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:28 AM

DOVER, Del. — The jump in coronavirus cases that came after the holidays appears to have peaked in Delaware.

The News Journal reported Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the lowest they’ve been since Dec. 6.

As of late Wednesday, 333 people were in the hospital. That’s down from 474 on Jan. 12. But the number of COVID-related deaths has continued to climb.

Delaware reported three new deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 1,075. Health professionals are concerned about how long the downward trend in cases will last.

Variants of the virus from other countries are starting to circulate in the U.S.

