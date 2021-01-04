JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Marrone following 15th consecutive loss.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 4, 2021, 9:05 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Marrone following 15th consecutive loss.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.