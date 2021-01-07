INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » National News » Inslee calls Trump a…

Inslee calls Trump a ‘cancer,’ demands removal from office

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined other senior politicians from the state Thursday in calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, calling him a “cancer” at the heart of the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Inslee spoke during a preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press. The Democrat said Trump must be removed from office by any legal means necessary.

“We need to go to the heart of that insurrection, and remove that cancer, and that means the president of the United States, who has continually fueled this insurrection with his outright deception,” Inslee said.

Several members of Washington’s congressional delegation have also called for Trump to be impeached or stripped of power through the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president to assume the duties of the presidency if the president cannot function.

“The insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol today should be held fully accountable for their actions under the law. So should the President,” Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, said in a written statement Thursday. “The most immediate way to ensure the President is prevented from causing further harm in coming days is to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. As history watches, I urge Vice President Pence and the President’s cabinet to put country before party and act.”

Inslee also addressed an incident at the governor’s mansion in Olympia on Wednesday, when Trump loyalists broke through a gate and demonstrated on the front lawn and porch with the governor inside. The Washington State Patrol is reviewing the incident to improve security, he said, but no decision has been made about whether to call out the National Guard to help ensure safety when the legislative session begins Monday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up