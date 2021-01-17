Georgia men face gun charges after Delaware traffic stop

The Associated Press

Two Georgia men are facing felony firearms charges after a traffic stop in Delaware.

A state trooper stopped a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Ryan Freeman of Jonesboro on Interstate 495 in Wilmington on Saturday morning for traffic violations.

The trooper began a criminal investigation after smelling marijuana and found 10 handguns.Three of the guns had been stolen.

Freeman and 25-year-old Shaquayvis Asberry of Riverdale were charged with 10 counts of carrying a concealed firearm, three counts of receiving a stolen firearm and conspiracy.

Asberry was also charged with 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

