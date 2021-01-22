COVID vaccination appointments given to 11,500 Delawareans

A total of 13,500 vaccinations are planned, with an additional 2,000 Phase 1A health care workers slated to get the shots.

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Public Health has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments to 11,500 seniors for two vaccination events.

The Delaware State News reports a total of 73,630 people had requested appointments as of Thursday at 3 p.m.

The department said those with age and health conditions were given the highest priority when the offers were made Thursday. The vaccination events will take place in Delaware City and Georgetown.

Officials say those on the waiting list should wait to receive an appointment invitation.

