CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » Claude Bolling, popular jazz-classical…

Claude Bolling, popular jazz-classical musician, dead at 90

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” has died.

Bolling’s representatives announced on his website that he died Tuesday in Garches, France, at age 90. A cause of death was not provided.

A lifelong admirer of Duke Ellington, the Cannes native was a professional musician by his teens and over the following decades would perform with everyone from Lionel Hampton to Yo-Yo Ma. He arranged music for Brigitte Bardot and Juliette Greco among others, wrote soundtracks for hundreds of French film and television productions and his compositions could be heard on such American releases as “The Holiday” and “Joker.”

Bolling’s three Grammy nominations included one for best chamber music for “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” a collaboration with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal which featured the playful “Baroque and Blue” and the more reflective “Irlandaise” and sold more than 1 million copies. He would later collaborate with Angel Romero on “Concerto for Classic Guitar and Jazz Piano” and with Yo-Yo Ma on “Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio.” In 1984, Bolling was joined by American flutist Hubert Laws for a performance on the “Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.

Bolling’s wife of 48 years, journalist Irène Dervize-Sadyker, died in 2017. They had two sons, David and Alexandre.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up