Capitol Police officer to lie in honor in US Capitol Rotunda

Brian D. Sicknick will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda starting Tuesday and receive a Congressional tribute Wednesday. All the events in the Capitol will be for invited guests only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The police officer who died after former President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol will lie in honor in the rotunda of the place he tried to protect.

Brian D. Sicknick will receive a ceremonial arrival Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on the East Front of the Capitol, according to a news release. A viewing period in the rotunda will follow for members of Capitol Police. Members of Congress are invited to a separate viewing period starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A Congressional tribute for Sicknick will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. All the events in the Capitol will be for invited guests only due to COVID-19 restrictions. After a ceremonial departure at noon, Sicknick’s interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress is “united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation” for Sicknick’s service.

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution,” the statement said. “His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Sicknick died the following day after suffering from multiple injuries from being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while confronting rioters on Jan. 6.

His family said they were grateful that Sicknick would lie in honor at the Capitol.

“The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick thanks the Congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero. We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing.”

He joined Capitol Police in 2008 and previously served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard.

Following the riot, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned. On Tuesday, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman apologized to members of Congress for failing to protect the Capitol and lawmakers in the attack.