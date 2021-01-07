AP Top U.S. News at 10:15 p.m. EST

US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
Race double standard clear in rioters’ Capitol insurrection
Experts: Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric
Woman fatally shot at Capitol echoed Trump on social media
EXPLAINER: Breaking down the uncertainty after Capitol siege
California virus deaths rocket higher as ICU space tightens
Armed statehouse protests set tone for US Capitol insurgents
Missouri woman believed to be last Civil War widow dies
Order to turn off bodycams part of Andre Hill investigation
GOP’s Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia runoff
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.