AP Top U.S. News at 10:15 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus

Race double standard clear in rioters’ Capitol insurrection

Experts: Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric

Woman fatally shot at Capitol echoed Trump on social media

EXPLAINER: Breaking down the uncertainty after Capitol siege

California virus deaths rocket higher as ICU space tightens

Armed statehouse protests set tone for US Capitol insurgents

Missouri woman believed to be last Civil War widow dies

Order to turn off bodycams part of Andre Hill investigation

GOP’s Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia runoff

