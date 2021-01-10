AP Top U.S. News at 8:23 p.m. EST

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings State capitols reassess safety after…

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings

State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

Cops: Chicago shooter who killed 3 posted social media rants

Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis

Lawmakers who voted against Biden are denounced back home

Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol

EXPLAINER: Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot?

US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Maine marijuana shops report brisk business despite pandemic

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.