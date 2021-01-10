INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
AP Top U.S. News at 8:23 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings

State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

Cops: Chicago shooter who killed 3 posted social media rants

Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis

Lawmakers who voted against Biden are denounced back home

Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol

EXPLAINER: Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot?

US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Maine marijuana shops report brisk business despite pandemic

