AP Top U.S. News at 9:53 p.m. EST

‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective A city’s problematic vaccine rollout raises larger questions Activists: Next Columbus police chief…

‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective

A city’s problematic vaccine rollout raises larger questions

Activists: Next Columbus police chief must be an outsider

Warden out after new allegations at embattled federal jail

Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss brought to US to face bribe charge

Feds: Woman charged in ex-con’s plot against college women

Sea shanties are having a moment amid isolation of pandemic

Seattle hospitals rush out vaccines after freezer failure

Army: Sick soldiers drank compound found in antifreeze

Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.