AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis

Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams

3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

Boston Globe may review past stories, citing racial equity

Language barriers, wariness make vaccinating immigrants hard

Legislator who questioned Black hygiene to lead health panel

Florida governor walks back claim over 1 millionth shot

Nevada church presses US Supreme Court on COVID-19 limits

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

National News

