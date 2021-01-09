INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
$9M to Louisiana State Univ. to help Army ready for flooding

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 11:00 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. military has awarded Louisiana State University $9.3 million to help the military prepare to deal with climate-related problems such as flooding and rising seas.

The university said in a news release that the money will be given out over the next four years and is part of a collaboration between LSU, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Environmental Laboratory and the University of Delaware.

The military has bases and other pieces of infrastructure in flood hazard zones.

LSU will use computer modeling techniques and engineering to help the military improve the resilience of its military facilities now and in the future.

