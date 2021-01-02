CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » National News » 2 dead in reported…

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 8:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: “I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night. Police said additional information was expected to be released Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up